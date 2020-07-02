CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $19.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $710.67. 207,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,213. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $673.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

