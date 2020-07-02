CoTrader (COT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 417.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 412.4% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $88,708.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.04879897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

