Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Criteo stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 278,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,382. The company has a market capitalization of $705.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 317,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

