Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRY. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 365,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,064. The stock has a market cap of $720.47 million, a P/E ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cryolife will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

