CrypticCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $828,642.44 and $10,575.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00564261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00109729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00073295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

