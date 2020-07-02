Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $328.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $574,821.73 and $328.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00478605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 169.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00074160 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010094 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000413 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 680.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002838 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,882,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

