CRYPTO20 Price Hits $0.46 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $2,555.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,310,703 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.