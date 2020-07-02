CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,239.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1,239.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00011336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.04912442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

