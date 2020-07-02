Csp Management Ltd Purchases 1,543,210 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Stock

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StarTek stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,202. StarTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.03.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,745.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 541,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

