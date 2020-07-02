CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTS by 816.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CTS by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

