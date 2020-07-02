Cube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,995.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $1,995.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.01706850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

