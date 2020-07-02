Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $77.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 343,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,781. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

