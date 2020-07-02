Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Curo Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 357,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,145. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

