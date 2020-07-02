DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04921365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,768,399 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

