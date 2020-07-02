Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (NYSE:ULTRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Danaos has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Danaos and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.88%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 0.21 $131.25 million $9.17 0.41 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 28.81% 17.21% 5.40% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danaos beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Company Profile

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

