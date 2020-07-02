DAPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, Bitmart and SWFT. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $533,642.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04816502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

