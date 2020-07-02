Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $68.41 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.41 or 0.00740666 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre and Tux Exchange. Dash has a market capitalization of $655.28 million and $222.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017094 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00171485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,579,236 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bisq, CoinExchange, Negocie Coins, Binance, Kraken, Tux Exchange, Upbit, YoBit, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Exrates, BitBay, Bitfinex, Liqui, Crex24, Coinrail, ACX, Liquid, Bittylicious, Indodax, Iquant, WEX, Livecoin, C-Patex, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, C-CEX, Coinroom, Coinhub, HBUS, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Bittrex, WazirX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, B2BX, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, LBank, Poloniex, xBTCe, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bibox, Huobi, Ovis, CoinEx, COSS, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, TradeOgre, BitFlip, ABCC, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Kuna, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Graviex, Mercatox, LocalTrade and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

