Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $10,993.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004695 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000584 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.