Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $3,091,125.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $3,091,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,796.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,239. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Datadog by 746.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

