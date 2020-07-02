Datawallet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,709.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $217,287.48 and approximately $5,709.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

