DDKoin Hits Market Cap of $4.97 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $48,964.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00031479 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

