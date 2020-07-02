DeepBrain Chain Hits One Day Volume of $103,991.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $103,991.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01701319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

