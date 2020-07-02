Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, 227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

