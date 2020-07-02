DeVault Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,645.61 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, DeVault has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $110,645.61 and $333.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 567.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 291,377,945 coins and its circulating supply is 235,271,616 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

