Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.20

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 22343494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $24,326,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

