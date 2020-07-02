Digital Gold (GOLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.43 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $54.24 or 0.00587473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $734,539.30 and $3.43 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,542 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

