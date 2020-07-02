Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148.71 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $292.05 million and approximately $148.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Koineks.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,221,794,131 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, QBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, BitFlip, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Exrates, Upbit, C-Patex, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Bleutrade, Robinhood, BCEX, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ovis, CoinEx, Kraken, Novaexchange, Exmo, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Bitbns, cfinex, Coindeal, Graviex, YoBit, Tidex, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Bitsane, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

