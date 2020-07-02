Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Up 32.1% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Dragonchain has a market cap of $40.22 million and $206,606.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

