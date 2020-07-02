DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1.07 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

