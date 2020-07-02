Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,015. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

