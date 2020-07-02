Dynamic (DYN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,645.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $21,645.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,225.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.02506470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.53 or 0.02422880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00452299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00696740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00560993 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,023,220 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

