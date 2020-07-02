Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Achieves Market Cap of $18.61 Million

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $17,250.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.04817008 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002812 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,565,054,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,550,804,231 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

