Dystem Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Dystem has a total market cap of $354.85 and approximately $23.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dystem has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014825 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004445 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000812 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dystem

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dystem is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

