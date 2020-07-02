E James Ferland, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stock

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 362,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,241. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Actuant Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Actuant’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

