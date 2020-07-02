ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.86, approximately 1,025,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 572,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

ECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $972.88 million and a PE ratio of 350.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 610.08%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

