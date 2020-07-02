Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.95 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), 539,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

