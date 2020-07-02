Edge (DADI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $4.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edge has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.04869303 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.