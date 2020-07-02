eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $81.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.67 million and the highest is $86.17 million. eHealth posted sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $627.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.65 million to $670.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $786.92 million, with estimates ranging from $736.20 million to $851.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,147. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eHealth by 1,909.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in eHealth by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 657,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,395. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

