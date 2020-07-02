Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Receives $57.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
