Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $115,038.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00452002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,007,776 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

