Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $61.81 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptohub, Liquid and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $901,952.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,153,579,049 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

