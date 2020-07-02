Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $63.97 million and $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,152,569,721 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptomate, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

