Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,483.93

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $5,483.93 and approximately $380.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00810397 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

