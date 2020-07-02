Elysium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00452888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

