Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.50 ($0.34) and last traded at A$0.49 ($0.34), 133,510 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 828,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

About Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR)

Emerald Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Cambodia, Australia, and the United States. The company primarily explores for and develops Cambodian gold projects comprising a combination of 100% owned granted licenses, applications, and earn-in & joint venture agreements covering a combined area of 1,442 square kilometers.

