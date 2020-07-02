Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.16 ($0.06), approximately 2,633,442 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.07.

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and exploitation of potash projects. It holds 100% interests in the Khemisset project, a potash development project with 1 mining license and 39 research permits located to the east of Rabat in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

