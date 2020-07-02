Energi (NRG) Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00021875 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 30,643,768 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

