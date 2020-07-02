Enigma Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Enigma has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00739802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00020022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00170881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.