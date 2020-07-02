EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00025660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Neraex, Bitfinex and Coindeal. EOS has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,668,447 coins and its circulating supply is 933,968,435 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OTCBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Kraken, GOPAX, BigONE, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, WazirX, LBank, Tidex, Gate.io, ABCC, Bithumb, Koinex, Coindeal, Bitbns, Exmo, BitMart, Tidebit, C2CX, IDCM, CoinBene, Coinbe, Rfinex, Coinrail, Ovis, YoBit, Bibox, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Coinone, QBTC, BCEX, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, CoinExchange, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Neraex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, IDAX, RightBTC, EXX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Upbit, Fatbtc, Liqui, Kuna and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

