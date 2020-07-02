Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.34. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3,360,089 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $31,869,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

